The Ministry of Planning and Investment said foreign investors pumped nearly 14 billion USD into the country in the first five months, a year-on-year increase of 0.8 percent.

The ministry reported that the number of new projects granted investment licences was down 49.4 percent year-on-year.

Foreign investors invested in 18 sectors, with processing and manufacturing absorbing the largest amount. Following was power generation and distribution, real estate, and wholesale and retail sales.

Of 70 countries and territories investing in Vietnam during the period, Singapore took the lead, followed by Japan and the Republic of Korea./.

