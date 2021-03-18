Business Vietnam authorised to export insect-based food to EU Vietnam has become the fifth nation in the world authorised by the European Union (EU) to export insect-based food to the demanding market, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade.

Reference exchange rate revised down on March 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,199 VND per USD on March 18, falling by 5 VND from the previous day.

Two more dairy firms licensed to export to China The Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) has recently announced to grant transaction codes to two Vietnamese companies to ship dairy products to China, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Department of Asia-Africa Markets.

Vietnam maintains positive outlook for economic recovery in 2021: WB The rapid suppression of the new COVID-19 outbreak in late January 2021 has helped maintain Vietnam's positive outlook for economic recovery this year, the World Bank (WB) has said.