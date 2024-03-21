Business Vietnamese, Dutch firms sign aquaculture cooperation deal Vietnam’s Quan Minh Co. Ltd and the Netherlands’ De Heus Co. Ltd signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 20, marking a significant step forward in Vietnam's aquaculture industry.

Business US newswire sees positive signs in Vietnamese stock market Vietnam stocks are among the best performers in Southeast Asia to start 2024, and the VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is participating in the rally, reported the US’s etftrends.com on March 19.

Business Vietnam, Czech Republic eye to expand agricultural cooperation A forum on agricultural cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic was held in Hanoi on March 20 on the occasion of Czech Minister of Agriculture Marek Vyborny’s visit to Vietnam from March 18 – 20.

Business Vietnam seeks LNG collaboration with Russia’s Novatek Group Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan held a working session in Hanoi on March 20 with Russia’s Novatek Group to explore potential collaboration in Vietnam's liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector.