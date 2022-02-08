FDI reaches over 2.1 billion USD in January
The inflow of foreign investment into Vietnam hit over 2.1 billion as of January 20, up 4.2 percent year-on-year, marking good signals for the country's investment attraction, the latest report from the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) showed.
