Business VinFast to expand into Southeast Asia electric mobility market At the Future Mobility Asian 2023 summit and exhibition taking place from May 17-19 in Bangkok, Vietnam's automaker VinFast on May 17 revealed its intention to expand into the Southeast Asia electric mobility market with its full range of electric vehicles (EVs), planning to introduce its first four right-hand drive models.

Business Strategic investors’ engagement helps promote Vietnam’s tourism growth The investment of domestic and foreign investors in tourism infrastructure, especially resort real estates, poor rural areas have been turned into enchanted destinations for tourists, making Vietnam more attractive to investors.

Business Vietnam eyes stronger economic cooperation with China’s Guangdong province The Vietnamese General Consulate in Guangzhou has exerted efforts to push up economic diplomacy in order to contribute to promoting the bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Guangdong province – the largest locality with the strongest economy of China.