Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on February 18 The State Bank of Vietnam kept the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar on February 18 unchanged from the previous day at 23,113 VND/USD.

Business WB: Vietnam’s major mobility indicators rise sharply in January All major mobility indicators in Vietnam rose sharply ahead of the Tet celebration as vaccination coverage surpassed 73 percent of the population, according to the World Bank (WB).

Business Bamboo Airways opens Rach Gia-Phu Quoc route Bamboo Airways on February 17 operated its first flight from Rach Gia city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to Phu Quoc island, marking the opening of the route.

Business China halts imports via Hekou-Lao Cai border gate China has suspended the import of Vietnamese goods via its Hekou border gate that pairs with Lao Cai of Vietnam due to COVID-19 pandemic.