Society Vietnam attends World Youth Festival in Russia A mass parade with the participation of youth delegations from around the world has been held within the umbrella of the ongoing World Youth Festival (WYF) 2024), taking place from March 1 to March 7 in Russia's Sochi city.

Society Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital in South Sudan provides free health check for women, children Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 has coordinated with units the Bentiu sub-division and a number of departments at the the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to make a volunteer trip to provide health care for women and children in Bentiu, South Sudan.

Society Panorama depicting historic Dien Bien Phu Victory introduced via QR code The panorama painting depicting the historical Dien Bien Phu battlefield at different times from late 1953 to May 7, 1954, is introduced to visitors at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum in the northern province of Dien Bien through QR scanning.

Society Support programme benefits more fishermen in Ben Tre province As many as 1,000 national flags and the same number of multifunctional life jackets were presented to disadvantaged fishermen in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on March 5.