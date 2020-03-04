Female diplomats meet ahead of International Women Day
The Foreign Ministry’s female staff, the Informal Group of Ambassadors on Gender Equality and ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) held a gathering in Hanoi on March 4 on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8).
At the event (Photo: VNA)
The meeting was concurrent with the 110th anniversary of International Women’s Day, the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on gender equality, and the 10th anniversary of UN Women - the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that promotion of gender equality and women empowerment is the top priority in Vietnam’s development policy and one of the focuses of the country’s external affairs, which has been and will be reflected via Vietnam’s agendas and initiatives regarding women and girls during ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 and its 2020-2021 tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
He lauded the AWCH for initiating and holding activities to strengthen connectivity in the ASEAN Community and raise mutual understanding and friendship among people of ASEAN member states, and between ASEAN and international friends.
United Nations Resident Coordinator and Co-Chair of the Informal Group of Ambassadors on Gender Equality Kamal Malhotra, for his part, lauded the Foreign Ministry’s active role in promoting gender equality and international cooperation in the field.
He said the UN and international community will continue stepping up initiatives by Vietnam in its role as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020-2021 tenure, Chair of ASEAN 2020 and Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).
Malhotra added that he is impressed by important achievements made by Vietnamese female diplomats over periods, especially during renovation and global integration period.
On the occasion, Vietnam’s Then culture and Quan ho (love duet) folk songs were introduced to international friends.
A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s cultural heritages and traditional customs of countries worldwide was also launched./.
