The UK's education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) announced on March 4 that Vietnam's five training branches at three educational establishments have been named in the 2020 QS Stars University Ratings.

The Ministry of National Defence on March 4 held a largest-ever online drill in response to COVID-19 with the involvement of military units across the country.

The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea is taking citizen protection measures after five Vietnamese sailors went missing in a fishing boat fire off the RoK's Jeju island early March 4.