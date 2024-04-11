This 10th exhibition has the theme Sac Mau Bac Trung Nam (The Colours of the Northern, Central and Southern Regions).

Ten female painters present 50 new artworks brimming with vibrant colours that depict various aspects of life as well as the thoughts and emotions of women.

Their paintings depict a rich variety of subjects, including the beauty of young women and natural landscapes such as mountains, forests, oceans, and skies, or iconic landmarks in Hanoi.

Diverse materials are used, from acrylic to oil, fabric, and silk.

Though coming from different backgrounds, all ten painter-mothers share a common passion for painting and a desire to convey the vibrant beauty of life through their artworks.

The exhibition runs until April 15 at the Fine Arts Exhibition Hall on Ngo Quyen Street in Hanoi./.

VNA