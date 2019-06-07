A stall at the previous Hanoi Cuisine Culture Festival attracted many youngsters (Photo: anninhthudo.com)

The Hanoi Cuisine Culture Festival 2019 starting on June 7 evening will feature famous specialities from all three regions of the country.The annual festival is offering visitors a chance to experience dishes in spaces that reflect the culture and landscape of the three regions.For example, northern food is being presented in replica stilt houses from Ha Giang province and traditional houses from Hanoi's Old Quarter. Food from the central and southern regions is being served in replicas of Hoi An's Old Quarter and Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City.Visitors can try a wide range of pho (noodle soup), spring rolls, bun cha (noodles served with grilled pork) from Hanoi, West Lake’s shrimp cake, crab spring rolls from Hai Phong, Hue beef noodles, Hoi An rice with chicken, and grilled seafood from Nha Trang.The festival is an initiative of the Hanoi People’s Committee. The festival introduces the food culture of Hanoi in particular and the nation in general, said Ngo Van Quy, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee.Through food, people can understand the lifestyle and culture of different localities, he said, adding that food also helps people from different cultures connect with each other.An exhibition displays images of Hanoi and the elegant style of its people. Additionally, visitors will have a chance to see artisans and famous chefs perform.An art performance will be held on June 7 evening to officially kick off the festival, which will run until June 9 at Thong Nhat Park, Tran Nhan Tong Street, Hanoi.-VNA