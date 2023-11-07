The festival brought together 14 ethnic groups from 13 cities and provinces nationwide, fostering a sense of unity and cultural exchange among participants.

Various activities were held with the aim of highlighting the intrinsic value of ethnic dentities, promoting patriotism, and strengthening national unity.

One of the highlights of the festival is the captivating reenactment of the unique cultural practices of ethnic groups.

Artisan Pu Thi Xe, representing the Pa Then ethnic group in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, showcased her exceptional talent in brocade weaving.

Visitors to the festival had the opportunity to immerse themselves in a vibrant atmosphere and engage in various cultural and sporting activities that showcased the rich cultural identities of participating communities.

Such activities included martial arts performances, displays of traditional national outfits, demonstrations of traditional crafts, as well as introductions to excerpts of festivals and traditional cultural rituals specific to each locality./.

VNA