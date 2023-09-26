Fifty years ago, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and Prime Minister Fidel Castro visited Vietnam, and travelled to Quang Tri province– a newly liberated land in the south of Vietnam.

As the first and only foreign head of state to visit the liberated zone before the war ended, Fidel Castro’s historic visit became a symbol of faithful and fraternal solidarity between peoples of the two countries with noble ideals for peace, national independence, democracy and progress in the world.

Addressing the ceremony, senior officials of Vietnam and Cuba highlighted, and reaffirmed the significance of the special traditional relationship between the two countries. Future generations of the two nations will keep in mind and nurture the special invaluable solidarity forever, they stressed.

On the same day, the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam and Cuba and leaders of the central Quang Tri province offered flowers in remembrance of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, at the Fidel Park in the province’s Dong Ha city.

After the flower-offering ceremony, Vietnamese and Cuban officials planted trees at the Fidel Park. They then visited several historical relic sites in Quang Tri, such as Hien Luong flag tower, and the museum of Hien Luong - Ben Hai special national relic site.

Also on September 26, a photo exhibition showcasing the long-lasting relationship between Vietnam and Cuba took place in the central province of Quang Tri, marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam.

Co-organised by the Vietnam News Agency, Cuban news agency Prensa Latina, and the provincial People’s Committee, the event featured 50 iconic black and white, and colour documentary photos.

Selected from the archives of the two news agencies, they depict the activities of Fidel Castro in Vietnam at the time as well as images of meetings between the Vietnamese and Cuban leaders in their reciprocal visits./.

