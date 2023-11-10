At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: Antara)

- The International Federation of Football Associations FIFA ) in collaboration with the Indonesian Government inaugurated its office called Asia Hub in Jakarta on November 10.

Speaking at the event, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said FIFA's decision to build an office in Jakarta showed that Indonesia has big potential to advance its football development at the global level.

He also emphasised the Government's commitment to FIFA to always support and facilitate the federation in improving the integrity and quality of Indonesian football.

The President then echoed the country's readiness to work together in developing adequate sports infrastructure as well as training, educating, and developing young Indonesian footballers.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the single-floor office accommodates around 20-30 people. However, the office is planned to be enlarged because Indonesia is also a large country. Indonesia is also considered a highly significant region in Southeast Asia and East Asia, with hopes that it can have an impact on the development of football in the region./.