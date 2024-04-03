Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (centre) greets senators as senator Hun Sen (top centre) walks behind for a group photo at the Senate building during the first meeting of the Senate in Phnom Penh on April 3. (Photo: AFP) Phnom Penh (VNA) - The first session of the



All 62 senators present at the - The first session of the Cambodian Senate , fifth tenure, opened in Phnom Penh on April 3 under the chair of King Norodom Sihamoni.All 62 senators present at the first session of the upper house of the parliament unanimously elected Hun Sen, President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), the President of the Senate in the fifth mandate on April 3.



Senator Prak Sokhonn of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) was elected the first president and Ouch Borith, also of the CPP, the second president of the senate, respectively.



The Senate has 62 seats, but the election was held for 58 seats as two senators will be appointed by the King and two others by the National Assembly. The election is held every six years.



In the Senate election for the fifth legislative term on February 25, the CPP received 55 seats and the Khmer Will Party won three seats while the Nation Power Party and the Funcinpec Party did not earn any seat./.

VNA