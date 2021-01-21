Politics Infographic Fourth Party Congress: Leading country to national reunification The fourth National Party Congress, held from December 14-20, 1976, reviewed the resistance war against the US imperialists for national salvation, and guiding the nation towards socialism.

Politics Infographic Second Party Congress leads nation in resistance, national construction The second National Party Congress passed a resolution to operate the Party in a public way and renamed it “the Vietnam Workers’ Party”. The event was a new step forward of the Party, which led the whole nation in resistance and national construction.