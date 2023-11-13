Representatives of Italy and Vietnam pose for a group photo at the film screening event (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – The film Hoa Nhai (Jasmine) by Vietnamese director Dang Nhat Minh has been screened in Italy as part of activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Italy diplomatic relations.

The event was jointly organised by Vietnamese Embassy in Italy, the Administration of Rimini city, Italy - Vietnam Foundation, Fulgor Cinema, Fellini Film Library and Museum, Rotary Clubs in Romagna, Rimini, Rimini Riviera and Cervia Cesenatico.

Marco Leonetti, who is in charge of Rimini Film Library and Museum, said the screening of the Vietnamese film is one of the special activities that the museum is organising to further promote relations between the two sides, especially cooperation in terms of art and culture.

Nguyen Thai Hoc, Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy emphasised that the event marks another step forward in cultural and art collaboration between Vietnam and Italy, adding that it is even more meaningful as it was held in the city of Rimini, the hometown of the late talented director Federico Fellini.

He said "Jasmine", which is among those attending the Asian Film Festival in Rome in May this year, is one of the typical films of Vietnam recently, depicting the normal life in Vietnam with vivid images of the Vietnamese land and people in the modern time.

The film is about human relations during the busy life in an urban area. The characters include a shoeshine boy, a Hanoi-sidewalk barber, an old couple and an old musician who teaches a choir of blind children. The film focuses on kindness and concern for others which always connects people and makes everything firm and meaningful./.