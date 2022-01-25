A scene in the film Red Sunrise (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Film screenings marking the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the upcoming Lunar New Year will take place nationwide from January 26 to February 6, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on January 25.

Films selected for screening include “Binh minh do” (Red Sunrise) by HODA Film, the documentaries "Chi khi nguoi cong san Viet Nam – Trong trach niem tin va khat vong" (Spirit of Vietnamese communists – Responsibility, Trust and Aspiration) and "Chi khi nguoi cong san Viet Nam – Nhung hat giong do" (Spirit of Vietnamese communists – Red seeds) by the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio One-Member Co.Ltd, and cartoon “Nu tuong Me Linh” (General Me Linh) by the Vietnam Animation JSC.

According to the ministry, film screenings will only be held in areas where the pandemic is under control and in line with pandemic prevention and control regulations by the Health Ministry. In case of delay, the above films will be screened in next film weeks./.