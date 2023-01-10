Business VinFast delivers over 4,000 electric cars in December The VinFast Trading and Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, handed over 4,278 electric vehicles (EVs) to its customers last December, seven times higher than that of the previous month.

Business Retail market predicted to bustle in 2023 Although 2023 is forecast to see many difficulties, experts expect this is a recovery year of the retail sector after COVID-19 pandemic as there are many signs showing the return of investors and higher demands.

Business State Capital Investment Corporation’s profit rises 91% The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) on January 10 reported that its after-tax profit in 2022 reached over 6.83 trillion VND (291.5 million USD), 91% higher than the yearly plan.

Business Vietnam highly potential market for Korean firms Vietnam is now considered a highly potential market for businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) which have dominated some sectors in the Southeast Asian nation.