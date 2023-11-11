Business Hanoi to hasten reforms, enhance competitiveness to facilitate exports Hanoi would continue to hasten administrative reforms and apply measures to improve competitiveness of local enterprises and producers to expand exports.

Business Experts and economists seek ways to ensure fuel security Early this week, oil specialists and economists convened at a seminar to deliberate on the importance of maintaining fuel security for electricity generation in Vietnam, given the diminishing yields from national gas fields.

Business Exporters pin hope on traditional Vietnamese food The processing of traditional Vietnamese food products meeting international quality standards is a new direction chosen by many companies in a bid to boost exports.

Business Green economy key for sustainable growth Promoting green economic initiatives is a matter that Vietnam and many international organisations are focusing on with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 55% by 2025 and become carbon neutral by 2050.