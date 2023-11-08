Business Infographic Cashew nut exports up 14.3% in value Vietnam’s cashew nut exports posted double-digit growth year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023, with 456,000 tonnes sold abroad for 2.6 billion USD, increases of 19.6 percent and 14.3 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in the first 9 months of 2023 Basic indicators of Vietnam’s economy in the first nine months of 2023: GDP increased by 4.24%, average CPI was 3.16%, foreign investment rose 7.7%, and the trade surplus was estimated at 21.68 billion USD.

Business Infographic Trade surplus of over 21.6 billion USD posted in first nine months Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 497.66 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, down 11 percent over the same period last year. Trade was in surplus to the tune of 21.68 billion USD.

Business Infographic First 9 months of 2023: Rice exports rise 40.4% Vietnam’s rice exports topped 3.66 billion USD in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 40.4% year-on-year. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development estimates that exports for 2023 will reach 7.5 million tons.