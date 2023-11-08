First 10 months of 2023: Agro-forestry-fisheries exports hit over 43 billion USD
Vietnam earned more than 43 billion USD from agro-forestry-fishery exports in the first 10 months of 2023, a decrease of 4.2 percent over the same period last year.
VNA
InfographicOctober CPI slightly increases
The consumer price index (CPI) in October rose 0.08% against September and 3.59% against a year prior, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicCashew nut exports up 14.3% in value
Vietnam’s cashew nut exports posted double-digit growth year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023, with 456,000 tonnes sold abroad for 2.6 billion USD, increases of 19.6 percent and 14.3 percent year-on-year, respectively.
InfographicVietnam’s economic performance in the first 9 months of 2023
Basic indicators of Vietnam’s economy in the first nine months of 2023: GDP increased by 4.24%, average CPI was 3.16%, foreign investment rose 7.7%, and the trade surplus was estimated at 21.68 billion USD.
InfographicTrade surplus of over 21.6 billion USD posted in first nine months
Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 497.66 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, down 11 percent over the same period last year. Trade was in surplus to the tune of 21.68 billion USD.
InfographicFirst 9 months of 2023: Rice exports rise 40.4%
Vietnam’s rice exports topped 3.66 billion USD in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 40.4% year-on-year. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development estimates that exports for 2023 will reach 7.5 million tons.
InfographicHanoi continues to lead in FDI attraction in first nine months
Hanoi has maintained its position as the leading destination in Vietnam for foreign direct investment (FDI), bringing in nearly 2.53 billion USD in registered capital during the first nine months of 2023 and representing nearly 12.5% of the country’s total.