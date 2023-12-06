This is the second year Hoa Binh has exported Dien pomelos, but this shipment is significantly different to the batch sent in December 2022, which was just one container load to the UK.

The province has received orders for pomelo from several EU countries this year and three orders from the US, affirming its efforts in expanding export markets and export volumes of local agricultural products.

Pomelos have become a key crop in Hoa Binh. The growing area this year for Dien pomelos stands at over 3,200 ha, accounting for nearly 60% of the total pomelo cultivation area and 31% of the citrus tree area in the province.

The expected yield of Dien pomelos this year is over 52,000 tonnes, mostly in Yen Thuy, Luong Son, and Kim Boi districts./.

