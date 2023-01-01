Hai Phong (VNA) – Three terminal branches of Hai Phong Port JSC in the northern port city of Hai Phong on January 1 welcomed first cargo of 2023.



This is one of its annual traditional activities to stimulate production and trade in the beginning of the new year.



The first cargo at Tan Vu terminal branch were from Maersk Line’s Nordmaas vessel. Meanwhile, container cargo and bulk cargo arrived at Chua Ve and Hoang Dieu terminal branches, respectively.



Last year, Hai Phong port developed two new service routes of Cosco and Zym shipping lines connecting Hai Phong with China. In January 2023, the port is expected to welcome one more service route of Maersk Line, bringing the total number of service routes connecting to the port to 17.



At 0am on January 1, Da Nang Port JSC also held a ceremony welcoming the first tonne of cargo to Tien Sa port, which was handled from 12.649 DWT Haian Park of Vietnam and Panama’s 33.577 DWT Ever Optima vessel./.