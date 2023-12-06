World Indonesia approves LNG investment plan The Indonesian government has approved the revised plan of development (POD) for the Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Masela Block, which includes a carbon capture storage (CCS) facility slated to begin operations in 2030.

World Thailand to enhance efforts against drug smuggling Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has asked the army to intensify forces to suppress illicit drug smuggling along the Myanmar border and unrest in the south.

World Lao media spotlights Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit Lao media on December 5 and 6 gave extensive coverage of Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s working trip to Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

World Vietnamese top legislator’s Thailand visit helps lift bilateral ties to new height: Expert The upcoming official visit to Thailand from December 7-10 by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is of great significance in lifting the two countries’ relations to a new height, Thai journalist Kavi Chongkittavorn, an experienced expert in regional affairs, has said.