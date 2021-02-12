Dragon fruit harvesting (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – Some 190 tonnes of dragon fruits were shipped to China through Kim Thanh II International Border Gate in the northern province of Lao Cai on February 12, the first day of the lunar New Year.



According to the Lao Cai Border Gate Customs Sub-Department, the lot, the first to be exported to China in the lunar New Year, was worth 2.8 billion VND (121,512 USD).



Departing from the Mekong Delta province of Long An, the lot was transported through the border gate in a safe manner with quick customs clearance and strict implementation of preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic.



In 2020, 1.15 billion USD worth of goods was transported through Kim Thanh International Border Gate, including 606 million VND worth of exports. In the year, 337 million USD worth of dragon fruits were exported to China through the gate./.