First foreign visitors of 2020 arrive in HCM City
The first 13 foreign tourists arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on the first day of 2020 on two flights landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.
The first international visitors arriving in HCM City in 2020 pose for a photo. (Photo qdnd.vn)
Four of them arrived on a Japan Airlines' flight while the others arrived from France on a flight operated by national carrier Vietnam Airlines in cooperation with Air France.
This year, the city will make a breakthrough in implementing its tourism development strategy with the introduction of sustainable and culture-based tourism products in order to attract 10 million foreign visitors and 35 million domestic tourists.
It will also strive to earn 165 trillion VND (more than 7.1 billion USD) from tourism services in 2020.
Last year, the city's tourism turnover saw a year-on-year increase of 10 percent to reach more than 140 trillion VND (6.04 billion USD).
During the year, it received 8.62 million international arrivals, up 13.5 percent year-on-year, and 33 million domestic visitors, up 13 percent year on year./.