Culture - Sports Vietnamese women's football team gear up for ASIAD The Vietnamese women's football team will gather at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi from August 10 to prepare for the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), slated for September in China, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Culture - Sports Fashion show highlights cultural heritage of ancient capital Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) and evening gowns inspired by the nature and historical landmarks of the northern province of Ninh Binh will be presented at a fashion show in Ninh Binh city on September 9.