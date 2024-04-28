First Int’l Jazz Festival Nha Trang opens
More than 100 renowned musicians from the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the US and Vietnam are performing at the first International Jazz Festival that opened in Nha Trang city, the south central province of Khanh Hoa on April 27.
The five-night festival brings the audience diverse genres of jazz from classic, bossa nova, to jazz funk and world music on five different themes of The Spotlight of Jazz, Living the Legend, the Latin Night, the Collection and Jazz Flows.
At the opening ceremony, thousands of tourists and locals were treated to performances by famous artists like Thu Minh, Nguyen Hai Phong, Tran Manh Tuan and Phuong Vy.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said that the event is expected to bring new experience to visitors to Nha Trang city, while popularising the coastal locality as a safe, dynamic and hospitable destination.
Audience at the festival (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa province has a plan to organise the festival annually, making Nha Trang city a destination of both tourism and music.
Besides the Jazz festival, Khanh Hoa will organise a multitude of large scale culture and tourism activities, including a sea festival on June 13-16, and an international light show festival on Saturdays in the period from June 29 to July 20./.