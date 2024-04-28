Culture - Sports Hue Traditional Cuisine Week 2024 opens The 2024 Hue Traditional Cuisine Week opened in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 27 evening.

Culture - Sports Xoe Thai - Unique cultural feature of the Thai ethnic people Visitors to the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien during holidays and festivals are sure to be captivated by “Xòe Thái” dance performances, which are accompanied by the lively sound of drums and gongs. Recognising the significance of this intangible cultural heritage, local authorities and people have been working hard to develop “Xòe Thái” into a distinctive tourism attraction.