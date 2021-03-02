Society HCM City's police request prosecution of flight attendant for spreading COVID-19 The People’s Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City on March 2 said it has received an investigation conclusion and other documents linked to a case of “spreading contagious disease to others” involving a 29-year-old flight attendant, who is Patient 1,342.

Society Youth committee urges integration of youth affairs into policy making Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam (NCYV), Nguyen Anh Tuan, urged ministries and governmental agencies to integrate youth affairs into policy making during the committee’s 32nd meeting in Hanoi on March 2.

Society Prime Minister requests timely COVID-19 vaccination Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 2 asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) to conduct widespread COVID-19 vaccination this week after the first 117,600 doses arrived in Vietnam on February 24.

Society HCM City told to get creative to enhance gender equality The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality needs to take creative and effective approaches to ensure gender equality in every aspect, a city leader has said.