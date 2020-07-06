First national kite festival held in Nam Dinh
The kite artisans compete in two categories of kite design and kite making (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The first national kite festival was held in the northern province of Nam Dinh on July 5, attracting the participation of nearly 60 kite clubs from 40 cities and provinces nationwide.
The kite artisans competed in two categories of kite design and kite making, with Song An team from Thai Binh province claiming the top position in both categories.
The participants also had a chance to show off their talents and skills in the traditional craft while sharing experience with each other.
The festival is the starting event of upcoming kite festivals and competitions which will be held annually in cities and provinces nationwide.
It is among a series of activities being hosted by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Nam Dinh province to stimulate the local tourism sector after COVID-19.
It also seeks to preserve flute kite playing, a folk game which has recently been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage, while creating a new tourist product to entertain visitors./.