Culture - Sports Hoa people’s Nguyen Tieu Festival recognised as national intangible heritage The customs of the Hoa ethnic group in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5 in celebrating the annual Nguyen Tieu festival (spring lantern festival) have been recognised as a national intangible heritage.

Culture - Sports Nearly 2,000 runners compete in 61st Tien Phong Newspaper Marathon Close to 2,000 runners from across Vietnam took part in the 61st Tien Phong Newspaper Marathon, the country’s oldest annual marathon, around Ly Son island in the south-central province of Quang Ngai on July 5.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to join Army Games 2020 in Russia The Vietnamese Defence Ministry plans to send seven teams to compete in six categories at the International Army Games 2020 scheduled for mid-August in Russia.