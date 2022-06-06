Culture - Sports AFC lauds U23 Vietnam’s brave performance against defending champions RoK Vietnam fought back from a goal down to hold the Republic of Korea (RoK) 1-1 in Group C of the ongoing AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 on June 5, meaning that the defending champions were denied of the opportunity to seal their berth in the knockout stage with a match to spare while Vietnam, runners-up in 2018, are still very much in the race to advance.

Culture - Sports Art performance honours President Ho Chi Minh A special art programme was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 5 to mark the 132nd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2022) and 111 years since the late leader left the country to seek the way for national salvation (June 5, 1911-2022).

