The Shan Tuyet tea festival will take place from September 1 to 7 and feature many fun activities, including an opening artistic performance, a photo exhibition, a trade fair, and cultural performances from local ethnic minority groups, among others.

Shan Tuyet fresh tea buds are normally coated with 'lanugo'. After being processed they are covered with a milky layer of 'snow' with aromatic scents. So it is called Shan Tuyet (snow Shan).

Van Chan is home to over 1,500 ha of Shan Tuyet tea plants, with Suoi Giang commune having the largest growing area, of 700 ha.

At an altitude of 1,400 metres above sea level, Suoi Giang is not only ideal for growing the specialty tea but also for boosting tourism./.

