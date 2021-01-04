Business Vietnam makes progress in fight against IUU fishing The European Commission (EC) has made positive assessment of Vietnam’s fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing following two inspections in the past over three years since EC imposed a “yellow card” on Vietnam’s export of aquatic products to Europe.

Business UKVFTA a push for Vietnam’s agricultural exports to UK The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) will open up more opportunities to boost the export of Vietnam’s key agricultural products with the commitments to market opening the same as the EU-Vietnam FTA, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

Business HCM City’s EPZs, IPs attract over 747.6 million USD in 2020 Over 747.6 million USD were poured into export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) in Ho Chi Minh City in 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.79 percent, according to the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA).