The event was one of the initiatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the “Rainbow country”, in coordination with Vietnamese representative agencies in the host country, to spread the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine to local and international friends.

Dinners had an opportunity to enjoy Vietnamese pho with beef and chicken as well as learning about ingredients and how to cook the traditional dish.

Besides pho, traditional fried spring rolls, Vietnamese coffee, cakes and confectionary products were introduced during the day.

About 500 bowls of pho, 1,500 fried spring rolls, and instant Vietnamese coffee were served free of charge at the event.

December 12 is considered the Day of Pho - a traditional Vietnamese dish.

This year marks the sixth Day of Pho.

The Day of Phohelps spread the love of Vietnamese pho, connecting Vietnamese people all over the country and the world in preserving and promoting the dish’s value./.

VNA