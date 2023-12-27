Society Vietnam Full Gospel Church recognised The Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to recognise the “Hoi thanh Phuc am Toan ven Vietnam” (Vietnam Full Gospel Church) as a religious organisation was announced at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27.

Society Conference connects OVs with localities, businesses A conference seeking ways to promote resources of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and connect localities and businesses was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on December 27.

Society Upgraded Vietnamese-funded hospital inaugurated in Laos A ceremony was held on December 27 in Xaysomboun province, Laos, to inaugurate and hand over the upgraded Xaysomboun hospital – a gift from the Government of Vietnam to Laos.

Society Stunting, underweight rates among ethnic minority children remain high The rates of stunting and underweight among children aged under five in ethnic groups in Vietnam remain at 31.4% and 21% respectively, according to the National Institute of Nutrition.