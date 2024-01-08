Society Korean educational organisation provides free health checks in Long An Nearly 70 medical staff and volunteers from the Wonkwang Education Foundation, the Republic of Korea, have been offering free health checks to people in the southern province of Long An.

Society RoK students experience daily life, educational activities in Hanoi Teachers and students from ChungcheonBuk province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have participated in educational activities and experienced daily life along with students in Hanoi under a week-long cultural and educational exchange programme in the 2023 – 2024 academic year between the two localities, which was disrupted for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos Airport upgrades create growth momentum for Dien Bien Dien Bien Airport in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien resumed operations in early December after being closed for 8 months for maintenance and upgrades. A month has now passed and it has been welcoming more passengers than ever. The airport is expected to help the local tourism sector soar in 2024.

Society Son La-funded park in Lao province inaugurated A friendship park project funded by the Party Committee and authorities of the northwestern province of Son La was inaugurated at a ceremony in Laos’s Xaysomboun province on January 7.