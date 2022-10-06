World Laos calls on public to continue complying with COVID-19 control measures The Lao Ministry of Health has urged people to continue complying with COVID-19 prevention and control measures, even though there are very few cases reported daily.

World Singapore makes biggest seizure of rhino horns Singaporean authorities on October 4 seized 20 pieces of rhino horns that were being smuggled through Singapore Changi Airport.

World Cambodia continues to well control COVID-19 pandemic Cambodia has continued to well control the COVID-19 pandemic as the country reported just two new community cases and one more recovery on October 5.