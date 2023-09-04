Society Infographic 13 airports allow foreigners’ entry and exit with e-visas The following list of 13 airports allow foreigners to enter and exit Vietnam with electronic visas (e-visas) from August 15, 2023 under Government Resolution No 127/NQ-CP.

Society Infographic Vietnam extends validity of tourist e-visas to 90 days E-visa holders will be allowed to stay in Vietnam for up to 90 days starting from August 15, or three-times longer than the previous 30 days.

Society Infographic Vietnam continues global peacekeeping efforts Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 2 left for Abyei on August 8 to carry out the peacekeeping mission of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei. Members of the unit are fully prepared to conduct their assigned duties and responsibilities.