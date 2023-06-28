At Hanoi University of Science and Technology (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Five Vietnamese universities keep their places in the QS World University Rankings 2024 recently released by the UK-based education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds.



Specifically, the Duy Tan University is positioned at 514; the Ton Duc Thang University is in the group 721-730, the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi and VNU - Ho Chi Minh City both are in the 951-1000 group; and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology is placed in the 1201-1400 category.



In this edition, the QS WUR 2024 ranks a total of 1,499 universities, with 83 entering the list for the first time, out of the 2,963 universities from 104 countries and territories.



It is the 20th year that the QS has published this rankings, with three new criteria and changes in weighting for three out of the six existing criteria.



In Southeast Asia, Malaysia takes the lead with 28 ranked universities, followed by Indonesia with 26, Thailand 13, Vietnam 5, the Philippines 5, Singapore 4, and Brunei 2.



Although with four higher education institutions on the list, Singapore still shows its leading position in the region with two universities named in the top 30 in the world./.