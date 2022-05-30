Five-month exports of agro-forestry-aquatic products up nearly 17 percent
The total import and export value of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the first five months of 2022 has been estimated at 41.3 billion USD, up 8.6 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
Five-month exports of agro-forestry-aquatic products up nearly 17 percent. (Photo: VNA)
Of the total, export turnover was estimated at 23.2 billion USD, up 16.8 percent, while imports reach 18.1 billion USD, down 0.3 percent.
In the period, the export value of main agricultural products surpassed 9.4 billion USD, up 10.4 percent; that of main forestry products reached nearly 7.7 billion USD, up 7.6 percent; and aquatic products nearly 4.8 billion USD, up 46.3 percent.
Nine products/product groups surpassed export value of 1 billion USD, namely coffee, rubber, rice, cashew nuts, fruits and vegetables, tra fish, shrimp, wood products and production materials.
Wood processing (Photo: VNA)Regarding export markets, the value of agricultural, forestry and aquatic product exports to Asia accounted for 41.6 percent of the market share, America 30.4 percent, Europe 12 percent, Oceania 1.7 percent and Africa 1.5 percent.
The US was the largest importer, with turnover hitting nearly 6.5 billion USD, accounting for 28 percent of the market share. Notably, the export turnover of wood and wood products made up 67.5 percent of the total value. It was followed by China with over 4.1 billion USD.
MARD said that it has stepped up bilateral and multilateral cooperation activities. Its units have focused on negotiating and promoting the export of passion fruit and grapefruit to Australia; rambutan, star apple, custard apple, cassava slices, sugar and milk to Thailand; lemon and grapefruit to New Zealand, and bird's nest, feather products and fish meal to China./.