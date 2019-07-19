The U21 team of FK Sarajevo will travel from Bosnia and Herzegovina to compete in the tournament in Vietnam. (Source:VNA)



- FK Sarajevo, one of the leading clubs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, will send its U21 team to compete in the annual U21 International Football Tournament hosted by Thanh Nien (Young People) Newspaper.The event will be held from October 29 to November 8 with the venue, schedule and participants to be confirmed later.This will be the first time a European team has taken part in the 13-year-old tournament.FK Sarajevo's U21 team, under coach Dzenan Uscuplic, ranked fourth out of 14 teams in their local league. The club contributed four members for the U21 national squad that beat Moldova 4-0 in their first continental championship qualifying match.FK Sarajevo belong to Vietnamese billionaire Nguyen Hoai Nam and the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF).Nam said he had been impressed with the tournament for years and he wanted to improve its quality by sending his squad this year and in the years to come.-VNA