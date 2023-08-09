Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang (sixth, from right) and officials of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations attend the flag raising ceremony to mark the 56th founding anniversary of ASEAN (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A flag hoisting ceremony took place in New York city on August 8 to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2023).

Present at the ceremony included ambassadors from ASEAN member states, heads of the bloc’s delegations, consulate generals of some ASEAN member states in the city, and Mayor of New York city Eric Adams, among others.

In his remarks, Consul General of Indonesia in New York Winanto Adi emphasised significance of the event, presenting the bloc’s growing strength in politics, culture and economy in the city.

He expressed his belief that this will contribute to further fortify the multifaceted bond between ASEAN and New York.

For his part, Mayor Eric Adams expressed his honour as the first leader of the city to co-chair the ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony and spoke highly of the important contributions by the ASEAN community to the city’s socio-economic development.