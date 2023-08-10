Hanoi (VNA) – A flag-hoisting ceremony has been held in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco, to mark the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s 56th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967-2023).



Ambassador Dang Thi Thu Ha, Chairwoman of the ASEAN Committee in Rabat, emphasised that the establishment of ASEAN 56 years ago marked an important milestone in regional cooperation in Southeast Asia, creating a premise for building a cohesive and strong ASEAN community today.

ASEAN has so far played a central role in the regional cooperation architecture, making important contributions to consolidating and promoting peace, stability and cooperation in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific.



The diplomat also reviewed the relationship between ASEAN and Morocco over the past time, especially the Kingdom’s accession to the association’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2016, becoming an observer of the association’s Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in 2020.





Ambassador Dang Thi Thu Ha, Chairwoman of the ASEAN Committee in Rabat. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

She expressed her confidence that the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two parties will continue to thrive for the practical benefit of peoples of ASEAN countries and Morocco.

For his part, Fouad Yazough, Ambassador Director General of Bilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, spoke highly of ASEAN’s achievement as well as ASEAN-Morocco partnership over the past years.

He also highlighted fruitful cooperation between the two parties in terms of parliamentary, education, tourism, economy and trade, affirming that ample room remains for Morocco-ASEAN relations.

The official noted that becoming a Sectoral Dialogue Partner reflects Morocco's commitment to closer collaboration with ASEAN countries, bringing cooperation to a new height./.