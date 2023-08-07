World Domestic tourism expenditure rises sharply in Malaysia The key socioeconomic indicators for some Malaysian states improved in 2022, buoyed by a 248.1% rise in domestic tourism expenditure reaching 64.1 billion RM (14.06 billion USD) versus 18.4 billion RM in 2021, according to the State Socioeconomic Report 2022 released by the Statistics Department Malaysia (DOSM) on August 7.

World MRC launches channel to improve public awareness of flood, drought risks The Mekong River Commission (MRC) has launched a channel on Mekong flood and drought forecast to improve public awareness and understanding of the conditions in the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB).

World Thailand expects to export over 8 million tonnes of rice this year Thailand is benefitting from India's rice export ban and has no reason to halt shipments of the grain itself, caretaker Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said on August 7.

ASEAN 44th AIPA General Assembly opens in Jakarta The 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) opened in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 7 with the participation of 568 delegates.