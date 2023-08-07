Flag raised in Thailand to mark ASEAN’s 56th anniversary
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 7 held a flag-hoisting ceremony and some other activities to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2023).
At the flag-hoisting ceremony in Thailand. (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 7 held a flag-hoisting ceremony and some other activities to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2023).
Following the ceremony, the ministry organised a contest on ASEAN with the participation of students in Bangkok.
In his remarks, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai reviewed achievements ASEAN recorded over the past 56 years, affirming the 10-member grouping’s improved position, role and voice in the region and the world.
Pointing to unprecedented challenges faced by the bloc due to shifts in political and economic landscapes, as well as non-traditional challenges, the official stressed that ASEAN should make greater efforts to consolidate its ground and accelerate rapid, sustainable and inclusive recovery post COVID-19.
Don also expressed his belief that ASEAN will strive for new heights, for interests of its citizens as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.
Later the same day, the ministry held a seminar on ASESAN and Thailand’s foreign policy./.