Thursday, August 8, 2019 - 11:00:47

World

Flag-raising ceremony marks ASEAN foundation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a flag-hoisting ceremony in Hanoi on August 8 to mark the 52nd founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

