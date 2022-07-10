Flying Vietjet directly to Busan at low prices
Travellers from Vietnam’s major cities can now take Vietjet’s direct flights to Busan, the Republic of Korea at as low as 7,700 VND (0.33 USD) one-way.
Vietjet opens the Nha Trang - Busan route (Photo: Vietjetair.com)Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Travellers from Vietnam’s major cities can now take Vietjet’s direct flights to Busan, the Republic of Korea at as low as 7,700 VND (0.33 USD) one-way.
Vietjet will launch direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang to Busan on July 20 and July 25 respectively. Those new services will operate one daily direct flight on each route to bring passengers from Vietnam to the RoK’s second largest city of Busan in just less than 5 hours.
Earlier this month, Vietjet relaunched the Hanoi - Busan route on July 1 and will continue resuming the Nha Trang - Busan route from July 21 with one daily return flight for each service.
Vietjet welcomes Korean tourists (Photo: vietjetair.com)Customers can book tickets now with fares from just 7,700 VND/one-way (excluding taxes and fees) at www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air application with travel duration from August 15, 2022 to March 26, 2023 (excluding public holidays and Lunar New Year festival). Customers will soon be able to opt for “Fly now - Pay later” programme easily with only 3 minutes of online registration for international routes.
Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said the new routes from Da Nang, Nha Trang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Busan will increase Vietjet’s total routes between the two countries to 10 routes, making Vietjet the leading provider in the flight network. He added that Vietjet’s direct routes between Vietnam and the RoK offer diverse flight options and cost saving fares for travelers from this summer to enjoy flying to their favorite destinations.
Busan is well-known for its beaches, temples, the unique coloured Gamcheon culture village and romantic Haeundae Dalmaji Hill among other hidden gems. Busan also has good places to shop and eat to meet all needs of shopaholics and foodies.
Along with four direct routes to Busan, Vietjet currently operates six routes from Vietnam to Seoul. The Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi/Da Nang - Seoul (Incheon) routes have two daily return flights for each service. The Phu Quoc/Nha Trang/Hai Phong - Seoul (Incheon) routes operate one daily return flight.
A Vietjet plane (Source: vietjetair.com)While the RoK has resumed the issuance of short-term travel visa for international visitors, Korean travelers can enjoy visa exemption for a stay up to 15 days in Vietnam. International visitors are required neither COVID-19 tests nor health declaration upon arrival in Vietnam./.