Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 14.At a meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape, Son affirmed that Vietnam wants to strengthen relations with South Pacific island countries, including Papua New Guinea, saying ample room remains for the bilateral cooperation, especially in economy, trade, agriculture and fisheries.For his part, Marape said Papua New Guinea welcomes Vietnamese businesses to invest in fisheries, agriculture, and oil and gas, and that the country will send delegations of officials and businesses to the Southeast Asian nation to explore cooperation opportunities.Son proposed the two sides study the establishment of appropriate cooperation mechanisms and implement the already-signed memorandum of understanding on fishery cooperation, including the formation of a joint technical committee. He also suggested promoting negotiations and signing relevant documents in other key areas, which will serve as a basis for further collaboration.Speaking highly of Papua New Guinea's contributions as ASEAN’s special observer, Son stressed that the two sides should continue their close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, especially within ASEAN-led mechanisms, the United Nations, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.Meeting with Canadian FM Mélanie Joly, the two ministers highly valued the positive development of the Vietnam-Canada comprehensive partnership over the past years, agreed on the need to put forth new orientations that match the regional and international situation as well as the level of their relations.

FM Bui Thanh Son (R) meets with Canadian FM Mélanie Joly. (Photo: VNA)

FM Bui Thanh Son meets with Turkish FM Hakan Fidan. (Photo: VNA)

Son lauded the Canadian government’s Indo-Pacific Strategy that highlights ASEAN’s centrality, and agreed that the implementation of the strategy will open up new cooperation opportunities between Canada and ASEAN in general, and Vietnam in particular.For her part, Joly affirmed that Vietnam is one of Canada's top three priority partners in the region, saying the two sides will promote all-level delegation exchanges, further tap their economic and trade potential through the materialisation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and consider expanding cooperation in such spheres as green energy and clean energy, and maritime collaboration.Son suggested Canada create more favourable conditions and provide more scholarships for Vietnamese students, while supporting Vietnamese citizens to live, study and work in the country, thus contributing to the development of Canada as well as the bilateral friendship.On this occasion, Son also had a meeting with Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, during which the two ministers consented to step up all-level delegation exchanges, effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, better optimise cooperation potential, and enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges.He called on Turkish firms to increase investments in Vietnam, especially in the reciprocal fields.Fidan said Vietnam’s dispatch of forces to aid Turkey following the devastating earthquake last February vividly demonstrated their friendship, noting both sides consider this an important premise to boost their relations in the time ahead.The two ministers also compared notes on regional and international issues of shared concern.

At a meeting with Sri Lankan FM Ali Sabry, the two ministers affirmed they treasure the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

They agreed to take measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in different fields in the coming time.

Son proposed the two sides increase the exchange of all-level delegations and further promote economic- trade-cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges.

Sabry urged Vietnam to support Sri Lanka to join regional economic cooperation frameworks, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The two ministers concurred to soon resume bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level.

On July 13, Son had a brief meeting with Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt, during which they agreed to increase all-level delegation exchanges and closely coordinate in promoting the bilateral trade and investment ties.Huitfeldt said Norway stands ready to help Vietnam in energy transition and climate change response.They also agreed to enhance coordination at regional and international mechanisms and forums./.