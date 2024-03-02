Vietnam (right) and Thailand in the 2022 AFF Cup finals. This year tournament's draw is scheduled to take place in November.( Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The 2024 ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup's draw will be take place on May 21 in Hanoi, featuring a new logo and brand identity.

This is the 15th edition of the football event and will be held from November 23 to December 21. Ten ASEAN national teams will compete to win the Championship title, the most coveted prize in the region.

The ASEAN Football Federation and title partner Mitsubishi Electric launched a new logo and brand identity for the event.

As part of the rebranding, the region’s premier competition formerly known as the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, has also been renamed as the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.

Designed in the five colours shared by the various flags of ASEAN nations, it symbolises the unity and bond of the 12 AFF Member Associations woven together in their spirit of competition.

Held biennially, ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup is the region’s largest football event. Since its inception in 1996, the competition, which features ASEAN national teams has grown from strength to strength with each edition.

In 2022, the Cup achieved a record of more than 438 million viewers on television and digital streaming platforms. Additionally, digital media channels Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X registered 4.2 billion views of event-related videos.

The tournament is considered FIFA's official event in 2016. Only four teams have won title after 14 editions. Defending champions Thailand lifted the cup seven times. Singapore won four, Malaysia one and Vietnam two.

In the previous finals, Thailand beat Vietnam 3-2 on aggregate to take the title./.