Travel Infographic Hanoi among best places to go for fall: CNN Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi has been listed among the 12 best places worldwide to travel in this fall by the US's CNN Travel.

Travel Infographic Vietnam nominated in 10 categories at World Travel Awards 2022 Vietnam has made an impressive comeback with ten nominated categories at the World Travel Awards 2022, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay ranks fifth among world's 10 most beautiful places The Travel magazine of Canada has named 10 most beautiful places of the world in 2022, with Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province occupying the fifth place.