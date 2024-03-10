The foreign diplomats offer incense at the complex. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 400 delegates, who are government officials and representatives of diplomatic mission and international organisations in Vietnam, went on a friendship spring tour in Hanoi on March 9.



The trip, jointly held by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the municipal Department of Tourism, took them to the Soc Temple Complex – a national special relic site – in the outskirts district of Soc Son.

They offered incense at temples and pagodas, visited booths that display traditional craft products, and enjoyed local specialities and music performances.