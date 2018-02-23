Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Foreign investors registered to invest nearly 1.25 billion USD in Vietnam in January, which will include funding for new projects, in addition to existing projects and buying stakes in projects, which will equal 75.9 percent, compared to the same period last year.



In January, the disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) saw a positive increase of 10.5 percent to 1.05 billion USD year on year, according to statistics from the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.



A number of large projects were granted licences during the month, including Kefico Vietnam Company Ltd, which was allowed to add 120 million USD in investment capital; Vina Cell Technology Company Ltd, which added 100 million USD; the Nam Dinh Ramatex Textile and Garment Factory project with total capital of 80 million USD in Nam Dinh province, funded by a Singapore investor; and Jotun Paint Company Ltd in HCM City, invested by a Norwegian investor with funds of 70 million USD.



Out of 125 countries and territories with FDI projects in Vietnam, the Republic of Korea was the most significant investor with 58.1 billion USD, accounting for 18.1 percent of total capital. Japan was in second place with 49.46 billion USD at 15.4 percent, followed by Singapore, Taiwan, Britishvirgin Island and Hong Kong.



In terms of investment in foreign countries, Vietnam granted licences for investments in foreign countries for six projects in January, with a total investment capital of 6.46 million USD.



Three of these projects were in retail and wholesale areas, while the remainders were in the fields of processing and manufacturing, residential services and science and technology.



The projects are being conducted in Canada, Campuchia, New Zealand, Germany, Belize and Myanmar.-VNA